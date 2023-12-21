Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.