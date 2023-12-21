Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.79 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.57.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

