Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 70,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average is $148.60. The firm has a market cap of $481.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.