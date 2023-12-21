Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 44,289 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 116.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

