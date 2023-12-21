Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 793 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CI opened at $296.11 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

