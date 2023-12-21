Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $166.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

