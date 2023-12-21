Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 112.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $101.31 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.