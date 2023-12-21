Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 18,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $291,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.2% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.