Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $292.99 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

