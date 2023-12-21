Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,394 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

