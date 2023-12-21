Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,884 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.76. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $317.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

