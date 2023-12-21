Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 505 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

