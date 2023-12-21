Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
RWL opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
