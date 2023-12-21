Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

