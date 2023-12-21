Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

