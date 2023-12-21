Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Analog Devices by 20.4% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 30.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $192.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

