Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $994,000 Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

