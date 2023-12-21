Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $51.01 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

