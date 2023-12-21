Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 141.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 287.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

