Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DE opened at $387.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.10. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

