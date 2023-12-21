Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

IAU stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

