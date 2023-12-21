Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 146 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.9 %

Target stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.