Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

