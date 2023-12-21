Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

