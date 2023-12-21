EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $290.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

