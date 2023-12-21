Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 263.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,573 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXR opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.