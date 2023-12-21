Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

