FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $279.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.25 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $167.63 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

