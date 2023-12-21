FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $334.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $246.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average is $253.80. FedEx has a 12 month low of $167.63 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

