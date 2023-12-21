FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $305.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Trading Down 12.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $246.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average is $253.80. FedEx has a twelve month low of $167.63 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

