FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $246.25 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $167.63 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

