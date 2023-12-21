FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $330.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.38.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 12.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $246.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a twelve month low of $167.63 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.