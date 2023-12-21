First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.57.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

