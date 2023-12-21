First Hawaiian Bank Buys 5,800 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

