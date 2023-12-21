First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 123,735 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

