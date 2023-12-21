First Hawaiian Bank Has $375,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

