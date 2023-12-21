First Hawaiian Bank Has $461,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

