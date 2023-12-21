First Hawaiian Bank Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $170.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.92.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

