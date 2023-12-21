First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.