First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $646,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

