First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 2,725 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $127,215,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,907 shares of company stock worth $31,709,816 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $218.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.