First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 6,580 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Freshpet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,597,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275,374 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

