First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,740 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Photronics were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.27. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

