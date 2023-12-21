First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,470 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

