First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $303.56 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.68 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.91.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.