First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 184,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,108,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

