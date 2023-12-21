First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE THC opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.23. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

