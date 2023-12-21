First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stake Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.20 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

