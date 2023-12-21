FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

