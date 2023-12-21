Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Pinterest by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,011. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -116.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

